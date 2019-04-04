Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Thursday

Price will tend the twine for Thursday's road tilt with the Capitals, Pat Hickey of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Price started all but one of the Habs' previous 28 outings, as he tries to earn the club a wild-card spot. Over that stretch, the veteran netminder is 15-10-2 with a 2.41 GAA and .920 save percentage. Wins against Washington and Toronto on Saturday won't be easy to come by, but will be necessary if the team is going to continue into the Stanley Cup playoffs.