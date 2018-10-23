Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Tuesday

Price will start in goal Tuesday night against the visiting Flames.

Price experienced his worst start of the season Saturday, when he allowed four goals on 34 shots to the Senators in Ottawa. He's been a mixed bag against the Flames in his career, owning a 5-5-1 record, 2.70 GAA and .910 save percentage against the Flames in 11 career games. Considering Johnny Gaudreau of Calgary has 12 points through his first eight contests, that might be enough for fantasy owners to seek alternatives to Price on an eight-game slate, but in season-long formats, such a luxury may not exist.