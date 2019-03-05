Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Tuesday
Price (illness) will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt against Los Angeles.
Price was absent from practice Monday with the flu, but it seems the netminder is healthy and ready to go. The veteran will be making his 15th consecutive appearance in the crease, having posted a 7-6-1 record and .919 save percentage in his previous 14 contests. With the Habs battling for a Wild Card spot, it wouldn't be a shock to see Price take all three games of the team's swing through California, including a back-to-back Thursday and Friday versus San Jose and Anaheim, respectively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...