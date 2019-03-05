Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Tuesday

Price (illness) will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt against Los Angeles.

Price was absent from practice Monday with the flu, but it seems the netminder is healthy and ready to go. The veteran will be making his 15th consecutive appearance in the crease, having posted a 7-6-1 record and .919 save percentage in his previous 14 contests. With the Habs battling for a Wild Card spot, it wouldn't be a shock to see Price take all three games of the team's swing through California, including a back-to-back Thursday and Friday versus San Jose and Anaheim, respectively.