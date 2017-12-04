Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes versus Blues

Price will defend the cage against St. Louis at home Tuesday.

Price will look to make it six wins in a row since his return from injury. During his dominant stretch, the netminder has logged a 1.20 GAA and .962 save percentage. The 30-year-old has fared significantly better within the Bell Centre this season, as he is 6-2-1 in nine home stands.

