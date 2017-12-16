Canadiens' Carey Price: Between the pipes Saturday
Price will start Saturday's NHL 100 Classic against the Senators, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price will be making his 10th consecutive start, this one in the outdoors of Ottawa where the weather forecast has temperatures sliding to a low of -21 C (-5.8 Farenheit). He was excellent in his previous start Thursday, a 2-1 win over the Devils.
