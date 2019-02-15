Canadiens' Carey Price: Bitten by Preds on road

Price made 35 saves but gave up three goals in a 3-1 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Price has lost two starts after posting seven straight wins. On Thursday, his team only scored a single goal, with Thomas Tatar being the lone Montreal player to solve Pekka Rinne, so it's not fair to hang this loss entirely on Price. Next up is a road contest in Tampa on Saturday, then a quick turnaround against the Panthers on Sunday. Conventional wisdom points to Price facing the Lightning -- the better of the two teams -- though head coach Claude Julien has yet to confirm a starter for either contest.