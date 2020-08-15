Price stopped all 30 shots he faced in Friday's 5-0 win over the Flyers during Game 2 of their first-round series.

The 32-year-old continues to be one of the stories of the postseason so far, recording his second shutout in six starts. Price has yet to allow more than three goals in any of those games, and his .954 save percentage is jaw-dropping. With the offense showing signs of life as well, the Habs' Cinderella act may not be done quite yet. Price will look to give his squad a 2-1 lead in the series in Game 3 on Sunday.