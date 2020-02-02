Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Blanks Panthers

Price turned aside all 29 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

The shutout was his third of the season and second in his last six starts, and the 47th of his career. Price is locked in right now, going 6-1-0 over his last seven outings, and on the season he sports a 2.74 GAA and .911 save percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories