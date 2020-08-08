Price turned aside all 22 shots he faced during Friday's 2-0 win over the Penguins in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.
The veteran netminder delivered his most brilliant performance yet this postseason, shutting down Sidney Crosby and company for 60 minutes to complete a stunning upset. Price allowed only seven total goals in the four-game series with a .947 save percentage, and he'll be a formidable foe for whichever team the Habs face in the next round.
