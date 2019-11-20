Canadiens' Carey Price: Blasted by Blue Jackets
Price stopped 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The veteran netminder didn't allow any soft ones but instead just had one of those nights -- the winning goal came on a shot over the net that caromed off the glass, into the air and then into the net off Price's blocker and pad as he scrambled back to try and find the puck. It's his first loss in regulation since Nov. 2, and Price is now 10-5-2 on the year with a 2.75 GAA and .911 save percentage.
