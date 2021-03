Price will protect the road goal in Monday's game versus the Canucks.

Price is coming off back-to-back wins, turning aside 54 of 56 shots in the process. It has been a shaky season for Price at times, as he sports an overall .898 save percentage through 14 appearances. Every game in the North Division seems tough, and the Canucks are no exception, as they've won three of their last four games -- two of those were against the Maple Leafs -- while averaging 3.25 goals per contest.