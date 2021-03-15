Price will defend the road goal in Monday's game versus the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Price has been fantastic in March, recording a .952 save percentage and a 3-1-1 record through five appearances, including a 28-save performance during a 7-1 win over the Jets. However, the Jets have been sturdy of late, winning eight of their last 11 contests and scoring four or more goals six times in that stretch.
