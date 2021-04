Price will start in the home crease against the Oilers on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Senators lit up Price for five goals on 31 shots on Saturday, but the veteran netminder will get a chance to bounce back Monday. Overall, Price has been quite good lately, putting up a .921 save percentage and a 6-2-2 record across his last 10 appearances. The Oilers present a tough challenge with both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scoring at remarkable paces.