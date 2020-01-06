Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Blue-paint bound Monday

Price will guard the home cage in Monday's game versus the Jets.

Price has lost four straight games and posted an .871 save percentage since the holiday break. To the dismay of Canadiens' faithful and fantasy managers, Price simply hasn't been dominant for any consistent stretch this year. Winnipeg will be a tough test, too, as it ranks seventh in the league with 3.29 goals per road game.

More News
Our Latest Stories