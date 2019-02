Price turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Starting on back-to-back nights, Price was treated to an easy outing Tuesday, as the Canadiens jumped out to a 5-0 lead in this one. His record improves to 26-18-5 with a 2.52 GAA and .917 save percentage. The win is just Price's third in his last eight appearances.