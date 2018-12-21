Canadiens' Carey Price: Bounces back with win

Price turned aside 36 shots in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Arizona. It was the 300th win of Price's career.

Starting the second half of a back-to-back after being outplayed by Philipp Grubauer the night before, Price was able to turn in a spectacular performance against Arizona. He's played better of late, though the 31-year-old's numbers are still well below his career averages through 28 starts. Price has seen a heavy workload in the first half of 2018-19, including starting the team's last 13 games and going 7-6-0 over that span. Set to face the Golden Knights in their final game before the holiday break, look for the Canadiens to rest Price and give Antti Niemi his first start since Nov. 23.