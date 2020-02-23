Canadiens' Carey Price: Bricks up tent
Price made 30 saves Saturday in a 3-0 win over Ottawa.
Price has struggled of late -- he's 2-4-1 in his last six games. The two wins have come in his last two outings. Price needs to be at the top of his game for the Habs to have any shot at the postseason, so this was a good start.
