Canadiens' Carey Price: Buckles but doesn't break in win

Price stopped 22 of 26 pucks in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

The Habs blew a three-goal lead and almost lost the game. But a win is a win, regardless of it being pretty or not. Price improved to 16-6-1 all-time against the Rangers in the regular season, including wins in 12 of his last 14 games.

