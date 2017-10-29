Canadiens' Carey Price: Buckles but doesn't break in win
Price stopped 22 of 26 pucks in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
The Habs blew a three-goal lead and almost lost the game. But a win is a win, regardless of it being pretty or not. Price improved to 16-6-1 all-time against the Rangers in the regular season, including wins in 12 of his last 14 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will assume home net Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Outdueled in another loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stops 26 for first regulation win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Occupying starter's net Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Slumping entering Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...