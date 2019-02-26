Canadiens' Carey Price: Burned by Devils

Price stopped 20 of 22 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

The veteran netminder has been having trouble getting into the win column lately, going 2-5-1 in his last eight starts, but that has more to do with the Habs' offensive struggles than it does Price's performance -- his 2.72 GAA and .917 save percentage are hardly terrible. Montreal is still firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot, so expect Price to see a heavy workload down the stretch.