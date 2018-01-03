Canadiens' Carey Price: Burned for four goals in loss
Price gave up four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Sharks.
That's four straight losses for Price, who was outplayed by talented Sharks' backup netminder Aaron Dell. With the defeat, Price drops to 11-14-2 on the season with a .906 save percentage. Prior to Tuesday, Price had actually been playing fairly well, but the team had been struggling. Montreal's troubles continued against San Jose and Price couldn't play hero. He's an elite goaltender, but Price may be worth temporarily stashing on the bench until the team improves its play.
