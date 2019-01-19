Canadiens' Carey Price: Buttons up Jackets

Price turned aside 34 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Habs staked Price to a 2-0 lead before the Jackets were able to slip a puck past him early in the third period, and they never got any closer. The veteran netminder has now won three straight starts and has been red hot to begin 2019, posting a 1.59 GAA and .951 save percentage through seven January outings.