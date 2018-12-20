Canadiens' Carey Price: Chance for redemption Thursday
Price will start in Thursday's road game against the Coyotes, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Price was outdueled by Philipp Grubauer in Wednesday's 2-1 loss, so he's probably anxious for the chance to redeem himself, this time squaring off against an Arizona club that is just 4-6-0 over its past 10 games.
