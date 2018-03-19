Canadiens' Carey Price: Cleared to return
Price (concussion) will serve as the backup against the Panthers on Monday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
The Habs will ease Price back into action, as he mans the end of the bench Monday, but fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised to see him back between the pipes Wednesday or Friday versus the Penguins or Sabres respectively. With Montreal all but eliminated from playoff contention, the team will no doubt take its time getting the British Columbia native back on the ice and could even decide to split the remaining nine games between him and Antti Niemi.
