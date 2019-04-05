Canadiens' Carey Price: Comes up short Thursday
Price turned aside 29 of 31 shots faced during Thursday's 2-1 road loss to the Capitals.
Despite a solid performance, Price was unable to carry Montreal through a crucial road game. The 31-year-old netminder will likely get the call for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Maple Leafs which has turned into a must-win for the desperate Canadiens.
