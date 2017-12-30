Canadiens' Carey Price: Commanding crease Saturday

Price will field shots from the Panthers on the road Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

The venerable puck stopper defeated the Panthers with a 26-save outing a little over two months ago, and one has to admire his overall track record against the Cats. Price has gone 11-4-3 with a sparkling 1.81 GAA and .938 save percentage against them over 18 career appearances. He's been too successful over the years to come cheap in daily fantasy settings, but he very well could be worth the hefty expense on this six-game slate.