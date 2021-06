Price made 30 saves on 31 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Price nearly had a shutout Monday, but William Nylander spoiled it with 1:36 left in the third period. Game 7 was Price's best of the series since Game 1. He finished the first round with 16 goals allowed on 234 shots, good for a .932 save percentage. The Canadiens advanced to the second round, where they'll face the Jets. That should make for a great goaltending matchup between Price and Connor Hellebuyck.