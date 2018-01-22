Canadiens' Carey Price: Condition explains early-season funk
Price suffered from chronic fatigue at the beginning of the season, per Eric Engels of SportsNet, who cited a report from TVA Sports (French).
That condition certainly helps explain Price's irregular performance early in the season when he was 3-7-1 with a 3.77 GAA and an .877 save percentage before suffering a lower-body injury Nov. 2. Price was unable to respond quickly enough after practices and games, so he sought out a nutritionist, who determined, after taking blood samples, the goalie had deficiencies in vitamins D and B12. Since early November, Price has undergone a regimen that included taking supplements. While rehabbing the injury, Price noticed a major difference in his energy levels, and he's posted much better numbers (10-9-3, 2.57 GAA, .922 SV%) since his return. He's still playing behind a shaky defense and low-scoring offense, so Price remains shaky in terms of wins, but those underlying indicators have bounced back to normal.
