Canadiens' Carey Price: Confirmed road starter against Sens
As expected, Price will start in goal Saturday, fielding shots from the Senators in Ottawa, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.
Price seems to enjoy facing the Senators based on his 22-9-4 record, 2.29 GAA and .923 save percentage against them over 37 games. Furthermore, he's made exactly 1,000 saves while facing Ottawa in his illustrious career.
