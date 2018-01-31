Canadiens' Carey Price: Continues losing ways

Price stopped 28 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to St. Louis.

The former Vezina Trophy winner has now lost six of his past seven starts, and Price's 14-18-4 record, .905 save percentage and 3.00 GAA for the campaign land him placed among the biggest fantasy busts of the 2017-18 season. There's time for Price and the Canadiens to turn their year around, but things also appear to be snowballing in Montreal. Fantasy owners shouldn't be afraid to be selective with Price's matchups moving forward.