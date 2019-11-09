Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Crease duties versus Kings

Price will start in goal Saturday against Los Angeles, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Price was magnificent in his last start, a 40-save performance against the Flyers. Montreal wound up losing in overtime, on a goal Price certainly wants back, but he was the only reason the game made it to OT. It's a good bet that Price and the Canadiens will get back on track against LA on Saturday, considering the Kings have dropped six of their last seven games.

