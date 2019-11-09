Canadiens' Carey Price: Crease duties versus Kings
Price will start in goal Saturday against Los Angeles, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Price was magnificent in his last start, a 40-save performance against the Flyers. Montreal wound up losing in overtime, on a goal Price certainly wants back, but he was the only reason the game made it to OT. It's a good bet that Price and the Canadiens will get back on track against LA on Saturday, considering the Kings have dropped six of their last seven games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stellar outing goes to waste•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Helps Habs beat Bruins•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Pegged for Original Six matchup•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets no help against Stars•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.