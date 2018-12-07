Canadiens' Carey Price: Cruises in road win

Price had a relatively easy night Thursday, only needing to make 19 saves in a 5-2 win over the Senators.

The Canadiens' netminder has now won two straight, both against Ottawa. It was far from a difficult night for Price, though he was forced to make some highlight reel saves early in the game. As time wore on, Ottawa threatened less and less and Montreal ran away with another win in a game that featured big crowds for both teams, not surprising given the cities proximity to one another. With the Habs win, Price's record moves to 10-8-4 with a 2.96 GAA and a .900 save percentage, solid numbers for most goalies, however, Price is not paid like most goalies. His owners need to start seeing more wins.