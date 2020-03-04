Canadiens' Carey Price: Cruises to easy win
Price turned aside 20 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
The veteran netminder took a shutout bid into the third period before getting beaten by Brock Nelson, ending the only real suspense in a game the Habs led 3-0 after the first frame. Price is 3-1-1 over his last five starts, and on the season he sports a 2.75 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.