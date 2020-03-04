Canadiens' Carey Price: Cruises to easy win

Price turned aside 20 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

The veteran netminder took a shutout bid into the third period before getting beaten by Brock Nelson, ending the only real suspense in a game the Habs led 3-0 after the first frame. Price is 3-1-1 over his last five starts, and on the season he sports a 2.75 GAA and .910 save percentage.