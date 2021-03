Price turned aside all 17 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.

Price was barely tested by the Oilers, who were coming off an overtime victory in Toronto the night before. Montreal's Jesperi Kotkaniemi opened the scoring 18 seconds into the game and Price made it stand up as the winner en route to his first shutout of the season. The 33-year-old improved to 11-5-5 on the year with a 2.59 GAA and .906 save percentage.