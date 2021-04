Price's injury, which will sideline him against Toronto on Wednesday, has been clarified as an upper-body issue.

Price didn't travel with the team for Wednesday's clash but hasn't been ruled out for the second game of the back-to-back versus Winnipeg on Thursday. With Jake Allen getting the nod versus the Maple Leafs, the potential absence of Price could force the Habs to turn to Cayden Primeau or Charlie Lindgren on Thursday.