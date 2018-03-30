Canadiens' Carey Price: Declines invite to World Championship

Price will not participate in the IIHF World Championship slated for May 4-20 in Denmark, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price has battled chronic fatigue, then later missed games with a lower-body injury and a concussion. Injuries over the course of what's been a tough year for the goalie might be reason enough to opt out of the tournament, but Price cited spending time with family as the lone reason.

