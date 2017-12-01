Canadiens' Carey Price: Defeats Red Wings for another win

Price stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.

Price has won all four games he's started since returning from a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old is erasing a rough start to the season by turning in solid performances on a nightly basis. He wasn't at his best Thursday evening, but he was certainly better than opposing netminder Jimmy Howard. Fantasy goers who held on to Price through his slump and injury are finally being rewarded. His .902 save percentage is on the rise and his 7-7-1 record could be worse, so make sure you get him in your lineup, as it's only going to get better from here.