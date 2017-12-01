Canadiens' Carey Price: Defeats Red Wings for another win
Price stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
Price has won all four games he's started since returning from a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old is erasing a rough start to the season by turning in solid performances on a nightly basis. He wasn't at his best Thursday evening, but he was certainly better than opposing netminder Jimmy Howard. Fantasy goers who held on to Price through his slump and injury are finally being rewarded. His .902 save percentage is on the rise and his 7-7-1 record could be worse, so make sure you get him in your lineup, as it's only going to get better from here.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Returning to crease Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 27 stops in win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 37 saves in win over Jackets•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In crease Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Dials up shutout in return from injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...