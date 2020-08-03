Price will be in goal against Pittsburgh for Game 2 on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price faced a barrage of pucks during the first period of Saturday's matchup, and ultimately registered 39 saves including the overtime session. The veteran netminder will need to continue racking up the stops in order to steal another game from the star-studded Penguins.
