Canadiens' Carey Price: Defending cage Tuesday

Price will be in goal on the road versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Price has been sunk by his offense lately, as he has just one win in his previous three games, despite allowing a mere five goals (1.69 GAA). The veteran netminder needs just one more victory to reach the 30-win mark for the fifth time in his career. If the Habs track down Columbus for a wild-card spot, it will be on the back of Price, who continues to carry the franchise.