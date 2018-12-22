Canadiens' Carey Price: Defending net Saturday
Price will start in the crease Saturday versus the Golden Knights in Las Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
After hitting a brief skid of three straight games with save percentages below .900, Price has posted a pair of strong performances his last two times out, allowing a combined three goals to the Avalanche and Coyotes. Vegas owns the second-best average goal differential (1.47) on home ice this season, so Price faces a tough task to pick up another victory.
