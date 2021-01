Price made 34 saves in a 5-1 win over Edmonton on Saturday night.

His shutout bid was snapped at 12:59 of the third. Price was sharp but the win belonged to the whole team -- they smothered and frustrated Connor McDavid all night long. This is an outstanding sign for anyone who rosters Price this season -- he won't have to carry the Habs and that will definitely help his game. And your roster.