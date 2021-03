Price stopped 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Price came within 41 seconds of a shutout, but Adam Gaudette spoiled the goalie's spotless game. Bo Horvat then denied Price the win with the lone shootout tally. Despite a great outing, Price fell to 7-4-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 15 games. Price has allowed just three goals in his last three games, so perhaps he's shaken off a recent rough stretch. The Canadiens and Canucks meet again Wednesday.