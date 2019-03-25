Canadiens' Carey Price: Deserved better fate
Price stopped 38 of 40 shots Sunday, but his team fell 2-1 in overtime to the Hurricanes.
Price was spectacular Sunday and certainly deserved a better fate, although getting a point was still critical for Montreal's playoff hopes. The Canadiens' netminder made several highlight-reel saves against Carolina, coming just two shy of 40 for the night. The OT defeat puts an end to Price's three-game win streak, moving his record to 32-22-6 on the year. While not yet confirmed, it would be surprising if No. 31 wasn't between the pipes Tuesday when the Canadiens host Florida.
