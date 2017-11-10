Canadiens' Carey Price: Designated for injured reserve

Price (lower body) was officially placed on injured reserve Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Universally regarded as an elite backstop, Price has been a highly frustrating player to own this season. He's only won three of 11 starts with putrid rate stats -- including a 3.77 GAA, .877 save percentage and a goose egg in the shutouts column. Price's move to IR was necessitated by Al Montoya (upper body) sustaining an injury of his own, and it allowed the Habs to call up Zach Fucale from AHL Laval ahead of Saturday's home game against the Sabres. Still, we can't think of a better time to buy low on Price, who has three Olympic Gold Medals and the 2015 Vezina Trophy -- among several more awards -- on his mantel.