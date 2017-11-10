Canadiens' Carey Price: Designated for injured reserve
Price (lower body) was officially placed on injured reserve Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Universally regarded as an elite backstop, Price has been a highly frustrating player to own this season. He's only won three of 11 starts with putrid rate stats -- including a 3.77 GAA, .877 save percentage and a goose egg in the shutouts column. Price's move to IR was necessitated by Al Montoya (upper body) sustaining an injury of his own, and it allowed the Habs to call up Zach Fucale from AHL Laval ahead of Saturday's home game against the Sabres. Still, we can't think of a better time to buy low on Price, who has three Olympic Gold Medals and the 2015 Vezina Trophy -- among several more awards -- on his mantel.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...