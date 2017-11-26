Canadiens' Carey Price: Dials up shutout in return from injury

Price (lower body) was his usual dominant self Saturday in his return from injury. He stopped all 36 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Sabres.

Price didn't skip a beat in his first game back from injury. He's flat-out dominant when he wants to be, so make sure you get him back in the blue paint fast.

