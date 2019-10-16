Canadiens' Carey Price: Downed by Bolts
Price stopped 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
Montreal grabbed a 1-0 lead with a little over four minutes left in the first period, but after that Tampa took control and Price couldn't make the lead hold up. The veteran netminder is 2-2-1 to begin the season with a 3.33 GAA and .896 save percentage.
