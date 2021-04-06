Price turned aside 21 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Edmonton took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but Price shut the door the rest of the way and gave the Habs a chance to mount a comeback. The veteran netminder is 4-1-1 in his last six starts, but on the season he carries a lackluster 2.66 GAA and .903 save percentage.