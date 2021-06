Price will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's Game 4 tilt at home against Winnipeg, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Price has rattled off six straight wins and has Montreal in a position to sweep Winnipeg on Monday and secure a spot in the semi-finals. The veteran netminder owns an outstanding 1.59 GAA and .949 save percentage during that winning streak. Over the last two games, he's given up just one goal on 57 shots.