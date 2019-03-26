Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws home start Tuesday

Price will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Panthers.

Price is 3-0-1 in his past four starts, and he has a great opportunity to pick up another win against a Panthers team that's allowed seven goals to each of its last two opponents. This matchup could end up being a bit more high-scoring than Price's owners would like, however, as Florida ranks eighth in the league in road offense at 3.05 goals per game.

