Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws home start Tuesday
Price will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Panthers.
Price is 3-0-1 in his past four starts, and he has a great opportunity to pick up another win against a Panthers team that's allowed seven goals to each of its last two opponents. This matchup could end up being a bit more high-scoring than Price's owners would like, however, as Florida ranks eighth in the league in road offense at 3.05 goals per game.
