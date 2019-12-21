Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws road start in Edmonton
Price will be in net for Saturday's road matchup with the Oilers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Price is 5-2-0 and owns a 1.85 GAA and .937 save percentage across seven appearances in the month of December. On the other side of things, the Oilers are 3-6-1 since Dec. 1 and have failed to score more than two goals in each of their previous four games.
