Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws start Sunday
Price will patrol the crease Sunday against the Sharks, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
2018 has been a big struggle for Price, who currently owns a sub-.900 save percentage for the first time in his career. He's 8-7-4 with a disappointing 3.05 GAA in 19 appearances. Since winning the Vezina after the 2014-15 campaign, Price has been mediocre and riddled with injuries. Fantasy owners should stay patient but have a good backup plan.
